As each week comes, Swansea City are looking stronger and stronger under manager Steve Cooper, and, in third place, will be among the favourites for promotion come the end of the season.

With January approaching, too, the Swans could look to bolster their promotion credentials even further, and even begin preparing for next season by securing pre-contract deals.

The Welsh side may even opt to take a look at those in the Scottish Premiership whose contracts are set to expire.

Jermain Defoe

Even at 38, Jermain Defoe is still capable of producing the all-important match-winning moments- as proven during his time with Rangers.

And, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the former Tottenham Hotspur man has the opportunity to agree a pre-contract deal with another club from January.

As retirement edges closer, too, Defoe may opt to have one last spell in English football – and maybe even a spell with Swansea City.

Should Steve Cooper’s side win promotion to the Premier League, Defoe would be the perfect player to sign when considering the need of experience.

Curtis Main

Aberdeen forward Curtis Main is another player who will be free to negotiate a pre-contract deal from January. He is also another player those at the Liberty Stadium should consider as an option.

The Aberdeen man has scored twice in seven appearances this season, and, when given the platform to succeed, will undoubtedly improve. This is a platform that Steve Cooper could provide the 28-year-old.

Steven Davis

Similar to Defoe, Davis’ Rangers contract is also set to expire in six months time- leaving him able to negotiate a pre-contract deal from January.

The midfielder is another man Swansea should consider, too. The 33-year-old’s experience could prove key for the Welshman next season- whether that be in the Championship or, indeed, the Premier League.