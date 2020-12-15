Brighton and Hove Albion are ready to imminently terminate Glenn Murray’s loan spell at Watford, according to reports.

Football Insider claim that Brighton are planning to reach an agreement with the Hornets to end the loan at the beginning of January.

Murray has started just one match this season for Watford, playing six times in total and failing to find the back of the net.

The 37-year-old was sent out on loan to Brighton in the hope of securing more regular game time this season than would be possible at the Premier League club.

However, Murray has failed to edge his way in front of a roster of forwards that includes Troy Deeney, Andre Gray, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.

The veteran goal-getter will face an important point in the latter stage of his career next month as he ponders his next move.

With Premier League action now appearing unlikely, he will need to find a level and a club at which he can continue to play regularly, whether that is a permanent deal or another loan to the end of the season.

A striker with more than 200 goals for eight different teams across England’s top four divisions should not be short of suitors.

Cumbria-born Murray broke into the professional ranks in his early-20s with Carlisle United, before a hot streak at Rochdale earned a crucial move to Brighton.

Three seasons on the south coast brought more than 50 league goals, a tally he then came close to matching in the next four years while at Crystal Palace, who he helped to promotion to the Premier League.

A move to Bournemouth in 2015 didn’t prove as fruitful and, after a season on loan, he returned to Brighton, passing the 100-goal mark for the Seagulls in the season before last.