Swansea City forward Andre Ayew has insisted he’s happy at the Welsh club despite links away in recent weeks.

The Ghanian has been in fine form once again this season and has helped the Swans push up the league table and challenge for a place in the top six in yet another campaign.

Ayew’s good form over the past 12 months has sparked a number of rumours regarding his future, with the latest coming in October when links were made about a potential Premier League move to one of West Bromwich Albion or Brighton and Hove Albion.

Ayew has spoken out about the upcoming transfer window and has insisted that he’s just looking to continue to play and help the Swans get results.

Speaking to Wales Online, Ayew said: “We’re at the top and just a few points behind teams who have big budgets and bought in a lot of players.

READ: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man nearing EFL move after summer departure

“I just look to play and help the team to get results. We’ll see what happens.”

Swansea will be hoping that the star forward can continue to show his quality in the Championship and help offer Cooper and his side a chance to get back in the Premier League.

The Swans take on a recently improved Derby County side in midweek, and the Welsh side will hope to continue to put in the performances they have in recent times, especially after beating rivals Cardiff City on the weekend.

If Ayew stays at the club for the duration of the season, then there’s no reason why Swansea can’t have a big say in the promotion places come the end of the campaign.