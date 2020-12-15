Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban is set to return to the match day squad on Tuesday, with the Reds taking on lowly Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward netted over 20 times for Forest in the last campaign, although is yet to score this season with Chris Hughton’s side struggling to find the back of the net on a regular occurrence.

The former Norwich City manager hasn’t had the best of starts since taking over at the City Ground and Forest are now without a win in seven games – a run that includes defeats to Barnsley and Reading.

READ: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man nears EFL move after summer departure

After the heartbreak on the final day of the Championship season four and a half months ago, it appears that the Reds have still failed to recover mentally from the slip-up.

Hughton will be hoping that Grabban can be the man to get the club back to winning ways and away from any danger of relegation in the coming months of the campaign.

Here’s how the Forest supporters reacted to the news Grabban was returning…

Massive boost. Don’t care if he set his sights on a move. It’s all about now to the end of the season and staying up, then rebuilding. — Paul Buttery (@PaulButtery2) December 14, 2020

Might not have been in form prior to injury but we could certainly benefit from another forward option right now. All it takes is a couple to results to take us away from the mess that's been created 🙏 — Gary Page (@gpage91) December 14, 2020

Once he's back and opened his account this season the goals will come flooding in. Just need to get that first one to boost the confidence. We've missed Grabban hugely. — Chris Morgan (@Fakechrismorgan) December 14, 2020

Great news…it’s not all about his goal scoring ability… I think he helps the team keep there shape on the pitch and connect moves! Fingers crossed I’m right 🤞COYR — Conor Geraghty (@ConorGeraghty6) December 14, 2020

If his attitude and mentality is correct then we need to get him starting asap. If he’s going to sulk then he deserves to be on bench — Keir Morrison (@MorrisonKeir) December 14, 2020

How can be it be anything other than positive? Three times the striker Taylor is and we are miles more of a goal threat with him in the side – great news #nffc — Kendo (@AndrewKendrick7) December 14, 2020