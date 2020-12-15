Nottingham Forest striker Lewis Grabban is set to return to the match day squad on Tuesday, with the Reds taking on lowly Sheffield Wednesday.

The forward netted over 20 times for Forest in the last campaign, although is yet to score this season with Chris Hughton’s side struggling to find the back of the net on a regular occurrence.

The former Norwich City manager hasn’t had the best of starts since taking over at the City Ground and Forest are now without a win in seven games  – a run that includes defeats to Barnsley and Reading.

READ: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man nears EFL move after summer departure

After the heartbreak on the final day of the Championship season four and a half months ago, it appears that the Reds have still failed to recover mentally from the slip-up.

Hughton will be hoping that Grabban can be the man to get the club back to winning ways and away from any danger of relegation in the coming months of the campaign.

Here’s how the Forest supporters reacted to the news Grabban was returning…