Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has opened up on his side’s January transfer plans, admitting that he doesn’t expect the club to make any additions.

Rovers were extremely busy in the summer window, bringing nine players through the door in an attempt to push towards the play-offs.

And initially, it seemed as though Blackburn could have barged their way into the top six. Impressive early displays including a 4-0 away win at Derby saw them sit pretty in the play-off places.

The last month or so has seen inconsistencies creep in, however. Mowbray’s side have lost their last two games and haven’t won in four.

This leaves them in 12th place and six points off the play-offs.

So, it will come as a disappointment to Blackburn fans to hear that the club isn’t planning on making any further additions to make a final push.

After making high profile signings in the summer, including players on high wages such as Tom Trybull and Barry Douglas, it is easy to see why Blackburn are reluctant to spend further, given the financial struggles of football clubs currently.

In addition, long-term injury absentees Lewis Travis and Bradley Dack are both due to return soon. This will give a much-needed boost to the Blackburn ranks and alleviate the pressure to recruit new bodies.

Speaking to Jaquob Crooke of LancsLive, Mowbray admitted that transfers were not on the horizon, unless current players decide to move on.

“I don’t think there will be any ins unless there are outs,” Mowbray warned.

“If someone bids huge money for some of them (current players) then that is something we will have to look at in this environment that we live in at the moment.

“But my own view is that we keep this group together and we keep working and then we get through to the summer and see where we get to.”

Blackburn have been working towards a long-term vision since Mowbray joined the club back in 2017 and this season is no different.

Despite the large volume of players joining, the club hasn’t spent large sums of cash, instead opting for developing the younger players.

The big example this year is the rapid development of Tyrhys Dolan, who has impressed so far.

Blackburn fans may be disappointed by the manager’s latest update, but for Mowbray, it is all about the long-term plan.