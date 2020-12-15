Cardiff City loan duo Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo are unlikely to have any future in the Liverpool first team, according to a Reds expert.

The club correspondent for the Liverpool Echo, Paul Gorst, gave that bleak verdict to WalesOnline in a discussion about their prospects.

Both players have shown flashes of brilliance for Cardiff this season, but it seems it will not be enough to force their way into one of the strongest teams in Europe.

“Wilson has been teetering on the edge of the Liverpool first team for a few years now,” Gorst said. “Personally, I think the ship may have sailed on Wilson’s long-term career at Anfield now.

“Ojo has even less chance of making the grade,” he added. “It’s coming on for five years now since Ojo got his limited taste of the Liverpool first team. It looks further away than ever now.”

For a long time, Wilson looked a hugely promising talent. He excelled in loan spells in the Championship with both Hull City and Derby County, and appeared to have a real shot of competing for a place in the Liverpool first team.

He secured a Premier League loan move last season, showing moments of quality for a Bournemouth side which went on to be relegated.

This summer another top-flight move couldn’t be arranged, and as a result Wilson dropped back down to the second tier with his hopes of ever playing regularly at Anfield now looking very slim.

That is despite the 23-year-old emerging as a key player for Ryan Giggs’ Wales side in the past couple of years.

Meanwhile, the picture looks even more bleak for Ojo, who has had six loan spells away from Liverpool in his career.

He showed promise in time at Wigan Athletic and Wolverhampton Wanderers and then enjoyed a run in the first team in the early days of Jurgen Klopp’s reign, but the manager has not played him for more than three years.

Instead he has been on loan to Fulham, French side Reims, Rangers in the Scottish Premiership, and now Cardiff.