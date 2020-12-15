As reported by Sky Sports, Leicester City winger Demarai Gray will be allowed to leave the club as early as the January transfer window.

Gray has only featured once for Leicester this season, in the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat at home to Arsenal in September and has failed to have an impact in the first-team under boss Brendan Rodgers.

There are no rumours making the rounds of clubs interested in taking Gray on at present, but it is likely he will be on the radar of several Championship clubs.

Ultimately wages could be a stumbling block for many teams in the second tier but it is difficult to see a Premier League side taking a punt on the 24-year old given his recent lack of playing time and apparent inconsistencies.

“It’s pretty clear with Demarai that he’s looking to move on,” said Rodgers. “His attitude to training has been first class, he has been very professional.

“He is at the stage of his career where he has been here a long time and hasn’t maybe nailed down a place. A fresh start may be the course for him.

“I will always respect him and until his last day I will never discard him but it’s looking more than likely he will probably be somewhere else next season.”

Gray signed for Leicester from Championship side Birmingham City back in 2016 for a fee believed to be in the region of around £3.5 million. Since then he has played 132 times in the Premier League scoring 10 goals.