Former Birmingham City man Greg Stewart is set to leave Rangers next month.

The 30-year-old is one of a number of players who Steven Gerrard is said to be keen on offloading next month.

Stewart began his career with Rangers before making his break through with Cowdenbeath.

After a spell with Dundee he joined Birmingham City in 2016, and would go on to make 21 Championship appearances in the 2016/17 season for Blues.

The next coupe of seasons would be sent out on-loan though, with Stewart enjoying two spells at Aberdeen and one in between at Kilmarnock.

Ahead of the last season, Stewart was released by Birmingham City, but would soon after sign a two year deal with Rangers.

He featured 16 times in the Scottish Premiership last season but has made just two appearances this time round.

With Gerrard looking to bring the Scottish title to Ibrox, he’s said to be ready to sell some names next month to bring in some much needed finances to bolster his side.

As for Birmingham, they’ve began life under Aitor Karanka slowly.

A dismal start to the season has since been backed up by two wins in their last three outings, boosting them to 16th in the Championship table.

Next up for Karanka and his Blues side is a trip to Cardiff City.

A win could see Birmingham up as high as 12th depending on other results, with Cardiff looking for a reaction after their Welsh derby defeat last weekend.