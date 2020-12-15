Derby County’s interim head coach Wayne Rooney has revealed the next steps for his Rams side as they look to push up the Championship table.

Rooney has been impressive since taking the reigns whilst the Rams look for a permanent manager, and has helped steady the ship – especially in a defensive aspect.

Derby are now unbeaten in five league games, and look defensively stable keeping three clean sheets and conceding just twice in that time.

The Rams take on Swansea City in midweek, and they’ll be looking to make it six unbeaten despite Steve Cooper’s side have been a tough nut to crack in the league so far this season.

Rooney has called on his Derby side to take more risks in the coming matches after successfully making sure the defence is tough to break through.

Speaking to Rams TV, Rooney said: “When I came into this role, you can’t ask for everything at once and I felt the important thing was we become solid and stop conceding goals.

“Now I think we can start expanding our game a little bit more and try to be a bit more creative and take a few more risks, which I am expecting the players to do.”

It’s the beginning of a busy Christmas period for the club, and a victory over Swansea could be a result that signifies to the board that Rooney is capable of taking over the reigns on a full-time basis.

If he can get the club attacking as well as they’re defending then Derby can steer away from the drop zone and get back on track in an important month for the Rams’ overall season.