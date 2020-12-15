Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has confirmed that Sheffield United loanee Rhys Norrington-Davies will stay at the club for the remainder of the season.

The left-back has impressed for the Championship side this season and there was some concern he might be recalled by the Blades, who have the option to do so in January.

Their boss Chris Wilder had reiterated that he had no intention to do so, and Hatters counterpart Jones has now confirmed that that will definitely remain the case.

Speaking to Luton Today, Jones said of his discussions with Wilder: “I’ve great respect for Chris, so the fact he trusts us with him is very good and I would be biased, but it is the right thing to do, because he’s getting an education here away from Sheffield United.

“I’m pretty sure it would be a similar education in terms of discipline, in terms of development, in terms of what Chris expects from his teams, or his full backs, or his wing backs, I do exactly the same.

READ: ‘We’ve had conversations’ – Luton Town in fresh talks with 9-goal star, confirms Nathan Jones

“We respect that from Chris, we thank him for it, but we believe that we would do a similar job for him in terms of repaying the faith that they’ve given us.”

Luton have got good value from both of their Premier League loan players this season, with Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall also impressing.

Norrington-Davies’ form earned him his first appearances for the Welsh national team, while deadline day loan addition Dewsbury-Hall has been excellent in recent weeks.

The one downside to their form from a Luton perspective is that both appear to have promising futures higher up the ladder, and are unlikely to be back at Kenilworth Road beyond the end of the season.

Both have secured long-term deals at their respective clubs, with Norrington-Davies signing a new deal until 2024 just this week on the back of his recent performances in the Championship.

While great news for those players, it is a small if pleasing setback for Jones in his plans.

The Hatters boss said: “We felt in certain instances that it was worth the gamble, or worth the risk of not being able to sign them permanently to get them, because what they would provide being in the building, so that’s what we did.

“It is a shame, but we’ve chosen to move the club forward and we want to move the club forward on all levels.

“We felt this was a calculated risk, so we’re delighted to have both players.

“We would like them to be our players and you never know in the future, but one thing, if they go back and don’t quite make it at their clubs, at least we’re at the front of the queue.”

The two players have helped lift a team which escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth last season to a far more enjoyable campaign, with Luton currently in 11th place.