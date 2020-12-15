Nottingham Forest youngster Will Swan is eager to make a big impression on boss Chris Hughton after signing a new contract recently.

The 20-year-old midfielder made his first-team debut recently after coming on as a sub in the home defeat to Swansea in November.

He also came off the bench more recently, against Reading in early December. The youngster is continually making the matchday squad for his boyhood club.

READ: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man nearing EFL move after summer departure

Developing young players is no new sight for Nottingham Forest fans, who have seen the likes of Matty Cash and Jamaal Lascelles come through the ranks. Both now ply their trade in the Premier League.

With the Club currently struggling, picking up just one point out of their last five games, Forest fans need positives to clutch onto.

The introduction of Swan, who the fans view as one of their own can offer a small positive amid a horrific start to the season with Forest sitting just one place above the drop zone.

Talking to the Club’s official website, Swan made his happiness very clear for all to see.

“The first-team chance took me by surprise really, I was doing well with the Under 23s but to be thrown into it and put on in the Swansea game was amazing,” Swan said.

“To be given a chance this season I am really grateful to the gaffer.”

Despite his tender age and experience, Swan is eager to feature more in the first-team. He also mentioned how he is dealing with the integration process and getting along with his new first-team teammates.

“I just want to keep working and to get some more game time now and get some more games under my belt.”

“Alex [Mighten] is someone I know well, training with him every day. I had a friend as soon as I walked into the dressing room which was helpful, but all of the lads have been very welcoming and they are always pushing me on to try and be as good as I can.

“Physicality is not my game but I am always looking at how I can get better. Being able to work with and watch Lyle [Taylor] and how he does it in games and in training is great.”

Nottingham Forest’s immediate priority is clearly to fend off the growing threat of relegation, however, fans and staff alike should be excited for the latest academy player coming through the ranks.