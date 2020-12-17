In an increasingly difficult time for football finances, signing players on free transfers and pre-contract agreements could become the new normal.

Middlesbrough are no different from the rest, despite the sensible reign of the owner, Steve Gibson.

Players up and down the country are gearing up for their next move as the transfer window draws closer. Those in Scotland with six months left on their contracts can begin talks with English clubs on New Year’s Day.

Here we analyse three players who could join Middlesbrough on pre-contract agreements next month.

Allan Campbell

Allan Campbell is an in-demand player at the moment. The 23-year-old midfielder is a full Scotland international and has the interest of clubs such as Celtic and Rangers.

However, Middlesbrough could make a swoop for Campbell by selling him a vision. The Teesside club can offer the potential of playing in the Premier League within two years, something the Old Firm clubs cannot.

if Middlesbrough act quickly, they could secure the signature of one of Scotland’s most wanted.

Leon Balogun

Rangers’ defender Leon Balogun is nearing the end of his contract with the Scottish league leaders. The 32-year-old is a centre back with a big reputation following an impressive spell with Wigan Athletic.

Neil Warnock is a big fan of a big defence and, at 6’2″, Balogun fits the profile. Middlesbrough currently have an excellent defensive record in the Championship with Dael Fry and Paddy McNair impressing.

However, competition in the squad is key to success, as Warnock knows all too well. It is therefore likely that ‘Boro could make a swoop for the German defender at the earliest opportunity.

Aaron Tshibola

Aaron Tshibola is another player who could make a move south of the border. His Kilmarnock contract also runs out at the end of the season.

He has enjoyed two successful spells at Killie, after a loan spell under Steve Clarke in 2018/19.

Tshibola is no stranger to the EFL either. He has featured for a host of clubs already including Aston Villa, Reading, Nottingham Forest and MK Dons.

A combative midfielder, he fits the kind of player Warnock enjoys working with. He could provide strong competition to the likes of Jonny Howson and George Saville.