After suffering a disappointing defeat to Norwich City last time out, Blackburn Rovers will be looking to bounce back with all three points against Rotherham.

Here’s how they could line-up:

GK: Thomas Kaminski – Perhaps one of the only guaranteed starters under Tony Mowbray, Thomas Kaminski should keep his place in goal.

CB: Darragh Lenihan – So far this season, Darragh Lenihan has struggled at the back, but, this shouldn’t stop Mowbray from handing him another chance.

CB: Derrick Williams – Alongside Lenihan these days seems to be Derrick Williams, who has established himself as a starter in more recent times.

LB: Barry Douglas – Using his experience, Barry Douglas will be hoping to play a helping hand in bringing home all three points.

CM: Jacob Davenport – After coming from the bench last time out, Jason Davenport will be hoping for a starting place this time against Rotherham.

CM: John Buckley – Like Davenport, John Buckley will be expecting the chance to impress from the start having appeared from the bench against Norwich.

CM: Bradley Johnson – To complete the midfield three, Mowbray may opt to fall back on the experience of Bradley Johnson.

RW: Harvey Elliott – After scoring a stunning solo goal against the Canaries , Harvey Elliott will be looking to add to his goals tally against Rotherham.

ST: Adam Armstrong – Despite failing to score in his last two appearances, Adam Armstrong’s threat is clear for all to see; a threat that will be utilised once more by Mowbray.

LW: Sam Gallagher – With just three goals to his name so far this season, Sam Gallagher must get back to his best soon- starting with the game against Rotherham.