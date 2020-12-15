Bristol City manager Dean Holden has hinted at a low-key January transfer window despite a recent dip in performances.

The Robins have suffered a recent blimp in form and Saturday’s defeat to Rotherham United was particularly disappointing with a number of players failing to perform to their usual standards.

Holden’s side will be hoping for an improvement in performance when his side take on Millwall in midweek, with similar worries to the last campaign starting to creep in the minds of Bristol City supporters.

With the January transfer window approaching a number of players will be available and there could be a few loan signings that Championship clubs look to bring in.

Holden has expressed his intentions on the window and revealed that despite seeing who is available, his main priority is getting injured players back in the frame.

READ: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man nearing EFL return after summer departure

Speaking to Bristol Live, Holden said: “We have to be mindful with the window opening that people may come in for our players, and we have to be open.

“We are spending some time in the background seeing who is available, who might be out there and the main thing for me is to try and get these injured players back, because they will be like new signings.”

The Robins are sat in seventh place in the Championship table and are just a point off the top six, with Holden presumably content with the start to the season his side have had.

If the club were able to get a few more faces through the door in the coming window then there’s no reason why they couldn’t challenge for a place in the Premier League come the end of the season.