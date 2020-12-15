Reports coming out of Ibrox claim that Steven Gerrard will look to offload Glenn Middleton next month – could Sunderland be his next destination?

Middleton, 20, is a Scotland U21 international.

He worked his way through the Norwich City youth academy before leaving for Rangers in 2018, having since made 15 league appearances for the Gers and scoring twice.

Having spent last season on-loan at first Hibernian and then Bradford City, he’s yet to feature in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers this season.

It’s led to doubt around his future and now it’s believed that Rangers will sell the 20-year-old next month.

Sunderland in League One have started to life under Lee Johnson positively.

After claiming his first win against Oldham, Johnson’s Sunderland would hammer League One high-flyers Lincoln City 4-0 at their own home.

It’s reignited a lot of energy and optimism back into the club, but the former Bristol City boss will no doubt be looking towards the January transfer window.

He’s in desperate need of some recruits to ease the strain on what is a small-unit at Sunderland.

The season is reaching its midway point and players are starting to tire, but Sunderland will go into their home clash against AFC Wimbledon tonight full of hope.

A win could see them back into the top-six.

Middleton then could be a keen acquisition for Johnson – a player rated highly by his nation and who could be available on the cheat next month. A gamble, but one that could easily pay off.