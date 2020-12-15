Former Chelsea, Liverpool and Sunderland forward Fabio Borini has made an unlikely next career move by signing for a club in Turkey.

Ex-Italy international Borini, who also had a loan spell at Swansea City, has joined Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk.

It marks an end to months as a free agent for the 29-year-old, after leaving Italian side Hellas Verona in the summer.

Swansea even held talks with Borini about a possible return to the Liberty Stadium, where he played on loan in 2011.

He joined for a short loan spell as a 19-year-old from Chelsea, and made himself a hero in just a couple of months by scoring six goals in nine league games to help the Swans to Premier League promotion via the play-offs.

Despite that he failed to make a breakthrough at the Blues and was sold, having a season on loan at Roma, from Parma, before Liverpool signed him in 2012.

Borini made 25 league appearances across three seasons at the Anfield club, spending the middle one out on loan at Sunderland.

That was where he made his next career move to in 2015, joining the Black Cats again, but he failed to reach the goalscoring heights with only seven league goals in two seasons.

READ: Lee Johnson reveals Sunderland ‘master plan’ ahead of AFC Wimbledon clash

He was loaned out to AC Milan following Sunderland’s relegation, and made a permanent move to the European giants at the end of that 2017-18 season.

After a season-and-a-half in which he scored only two goals, Verona came in for his signature, but they did not extend his deal beyond the summer and Turkey has now emerged as his next move.