Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough are preparing for a tough battle on Wednesday evening when Luton Town travel to the Riverside.

Boro have had a growing injury list at a time when fixtures are piling up, giving Warnock major issues in his team selection.

Johnny Howson has been instrumental to his side’s fortunes this season, being the linchpin in the midfield.

Last week it was revealed that Howson could be out for up to four weeks due to a hamstring injury that forced him off against Preston.

Against Millwall, Sam Morsy came into the side to replace Howson and, after an impressive display, he could keep his place in the side.

Meanwhile, young defender Nathan Wood is recovering from COVID-19, so will play no part in the fixture. The 18-year-old has impressed this season after making the step up from the Under-23 set-up.

Warnock did receive good news this week in the form of Ashley Fletcher. The forward has been out since September and, though he won’t return for a while, ‘Boro reported that he will make a return by the end of January.

Marcus Browne and Grant Hall also remain out for the Luton game. The pair are suffering from a hamstring and thigh problem respectively and aren’t expected back until next week.

Paddy McNair faces the prospect of suspension if he picks up a yellow card on Wednesday night. The defender, who has been a standout player in the Championship, has received four yellow cards already.

Middlesbrough predicted lineup: (4-3-3)

Bettinelli; Dijksteel, McNair, Fry, Bola; Morsy, Saville, Tavernier; Watmore, Spence, Akpom.

