Lee Johnson earned his first victory as Sunderland manager on the weekend as his Black Cats side thrashed Lincoln City at Sincil Bank.

It was an important win for the manager and one that would have lifted a lot of weight off his shoulders after failing to find the three points in his first game against Wigan Athletic the week before.

Johnson was in charge of Bristol City before leaving his position at the club last season, and despite being with the Robins for such a long time, the young manager has decided to get back into the game with League One side Sunderland.

The 39-year-old has claimed that through making an identity, he can make Sunderland a ‘powerful beast’ once again.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Johnson said: “What we want is the alignment from the board to the coaching staff to the players to the fanbase to the media.

“We need to build up an identity, and then when we get fans back into the ground we then have to play up to that identity.

“And if we do that, this club at this level should be a really powerful beast.”

The Black Cats are currently sat in eighth place in the League One table and there’s no reason why Johnson can’t guide the side into the Championship, a feat he achieved with former club Bristol City.

Sunderland have failed to earn promotion twice since being relegated from the second tier of English football with the club losing a play-off final to Charlton Athletic, before losing out on a points-per-game system in the last campaign.

Johnson’s next fixture comes on Tuesday night when his Sunderland side takes on a recently improved AFC Wimbledon team as Johnson looks to earn his first three points at the Stadium of Light.