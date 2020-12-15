One-time Blackpool defender Danny Wilson has extended his stay at Colorado Rapids.

The 28-year-old has signed a new two year deal with the club, having been there since 2018.

Formerly of Liverpool and Rangers, Wilson’s first loan move out of Liverpool came with Blackpool in the 2011/12 season following their relegation into the Championship.

But the defender would have a stop-start loan spell and would leave having made just 10 appearances in all competition for the club.

Afterwards, he spent time on loan with Bristol City and Hearts, before making the latter move permanent in 2013.

In two seasons with Hearts, Wilson 85 appearances and score 10 goals, leaving as club captain in 2015.

He returned to Rangers and would make 83 appearances in all competitions for his former club, spending three seasons back at Ibrox before heading for the MLS.

READ: Ex-Sheffield Wednesday man nearing EFL move after summer departure

Since, Wilson has enjoyed a fine spell with Colorado.

He’s so far made 55 appearances for the club, having this week extended his stay by a further two years.

As for Blackpool, they’re slowly building up momentum in League One.

After 16 games of the season they sit in 13th, having won eight of their last 11 in all competitions under manager Neil Critchley.

Promotion back into the Championship is still a possibility but Critchley will be looking towards the January transfer window for some recruits.

A player like Wilson wouldn’t go amiss – a fine defender whose time at Blackpool was unfortunate, but Wilson has since enjoyed a fine footballing career.