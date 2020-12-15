Bradford City’s chief executive has said that the League Two club will not rush into appointing a new manager, but want to do so well before January.

Stuart McCall was sacked as Bantams boss for the third time in his career at the weekend, after a run of six straight defeats in all competitions.

The club are teetering on the brink of relegation with only goal difference currently keeping them out of the drop zone.

As a result, this is a crucial appointment for Bradford, and chief executive Ryan Sparks does not want to rush into a decision.

He told the Bradford Telegraph and Argus: “There is a timescale. We’re looking to make a swift appointment because of the position we’re in.

“But we won’t be making a rushed or panicked decision. Due diligence is something I’m keen to do and it will be deep.”

Bradford dismissed McCall after he led the side to just three wins in the first 16 matches of the League Two season.

The new man will need to arrest the slide while also looking longer-term, with the Bantams still harbouring far loftier ambitions than the fourth tier.

The bookmakers’ favourite at the moment is Sol Campbell, who has had two previous managerial roles in trying circumstances at Macclesfield Town and Southend United.

Coming in just behind is Jonathan Woodgate, who was sacked before reaching the end of his first season as a manager with Middlesbrough last term.

As well as those former England international defenders, ex-Shrewsbury Town and Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst is also among the favourites, having been out of work since his sacking by Scunthorpe United at the beginning of this year.

Other candidates considered to have a chance at the job include Danny Cowley, Graham Alexander, Nigel Adkins, John McGreal and David Flitcroft.