Bolton Wanderers could be set to sign former Manchester United player Kieran Lee with the midfielder on trial at the League Two outfit.

The now 32-year-old is hoping that he can get his career back on track after a poor couple of seasons for Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Lee made 28 appearances for the Owls under Garry Monk last season, and a man of his quality will bring a lot of experience to this Bolton side if he is to sign on a permanent basis.

The midfielder played at Wednesday for eight seasons and was often called upon in big moments, especially during Carlos Carvahal’s reign when the Portuguese manager came close to earning promotion with the club.

Bolton haven’t had the best starts to their League Two campaign, but have started to get a number of improved results in the last couple of months

Sheffield Wednesday on the other hand have had an awful campaign to date and new manager Tony Pulis has struggled since taking the reigns at Hillsborough.

Here’s how Owls supporters reacted to the news that Lee was on trial at Bolton…

A one legged Lee is better than Pelupessy. And most of our other midfielders. — J (@the_geeker) December 15, 2020

Realistically he’s still better than what we have at S6 — itsslimupnorth (@itsslimupnorth) December 15, 2020

I’d take him over JP all day long. All the best to Lee, a brilliant servant. Such a shame about his hip injury woes. — Matthew Gibb (@Mattygibb) December 15, 2020

Wish we still had him. All the very best Keiran. — Pat Sharpe (@OwlPat) December 15, 2020

If it wasn’t for his injuries he would be a Prem player imo. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) December 15, 2020

Trial at Bolton and we watch Joey come on. Enough said. — Paul Pashley (@MrPaulPashley) December 15, 2020