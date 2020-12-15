More famous, perhaps for his appearances on TOWIE and Heart FM (as well as being runner-up on I’m a Celebrity in 2011), Mark Wright has ramped it up a little further with the 33-year-old signing a deal with League Two side Crawley Town.

This news was not only announce by the club itself (above) but also by Wright on his social media pages such as Instagram and Twitter (below).

How it started… how it’s going. 12 years later and today I put pen to paper for @crawleytown !!

For 11 years since I fully retired from serious football, I have missed doing what I grew up loving. Now it’s time to go back & continue where I left off what an honour 🔴 pic.twitter.com/m6SgVRkIKr — Mark Wright (@MarkWright_) December 14, 2020

From Spurs to Brentwood to Broadfield – a varied journey

It’s been a varied journey for Wright since he first started to make a name for himself in football with Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster. From those lofty days, like a lot of young players he was let go by the Premier League club.

He found his way to Crawley Town, then a non-league side and featured nine times in his first spell with the club – scoring once against Tamworth in a game that kept them up.

From there it was a move away from football and into another form of entertainment – television. Wright first found fame in reality show TOWIE before appearances on Take Me Out, The Gossip and Strictly Come Dancing as well as appearing as a DJ on Heart FM.

TV behind him, football to the forefront

Wright has put television and media on the backburner for the moment, signing non-contract terms with John Yems’ outfit.

Rumours began to build after Wright was spotted watching a Crawley Town game vs Salford whilst sat in the crowd in a club tracksuit. It also transpires that he has played for the club in a behind-closed-doors game against Reading.

His first game could come at the weekend against Leyton Orient where he could come up against his brother, Josh, who plays for the Os.

What has been said

Mark Wright: on his Instagram post says that he cannot wait for his second start at the club adding that the fact he never played in the Football League “has always niggled away at me.” He adds that he is fighting to get to the fitness level needed, readying for his debut when it arrives.

John Yems (manager): “Mark has been training with us the last couple of months and really impressed everybody in training. It’s taken us thirteen years to sign him back and he’s finally returned to Crawley, hopefully he can carry on from where he left off and I am pleased to have him back with his experience on and off the pitch.”

Tom Allman (general manager): “Having someone like Mark involved with the club can only be a positive. As well as his obvious technical ability, having someone of his stature wearing the badge, will also shine a light on the positive hard work the club does off the field.”

Smart move on the pitch for Crawley Town bringing in Mark Wright?