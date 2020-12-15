Bournemouth could welcome back striker Josh King for their Championship clash against Wycombe Wanderers tonight.

The Cherries welcome Championship strugglers Wycombe tonight.

Jason Tindall’s side have the chance to close the three point gap on leaders Norwich City, and they could be about to welcome back King for it.

The 28-year-old has had a stop-start season owing to injury.

He’s made just five Championship appearances after a summer of speculation linking him to all of Manchester United, PSG and West Ham.

In the run-up to next month as well, West Ham are being tipped with a return for the striker.

Wycombe tonight pose a threat.

They started life in the Championship slowly but they’ve picked up speed under manager Gareth Ainsworth, who’s side sit in 23rd of the Championship table.

A win tonight could see them climb out of the relegation zone, but Wycombe haven’t won in their last eight Championship outings.

Bournemouth meanwhile are flying-high.

They sit in 2nd going into this midweek bout of fixtures, having lost just once in their last eight Championship games.

Last weekend saw Tindall’s side thump Huddersfield Town 5-0 taking their season’s goal tally to 34.

With goals-a-plenty, the return of King will only come as a boost to Tindall and Bournemouth as they vie for an immediate return to the premier League.

Having become a contested name in recent weeks, King will be going out with a point to prove should he feature tonight.