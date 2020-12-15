David Flitcroft has emerged as a new favourite for the hot seat at League Two club Barrow.

The 46-year-old, who last managed Mansfield Town and was assistant coach at Bolton Wanderers last season, is now the 4/1 favourite with BetVictor.

Flitcroft, a former player for a number of clubs including Chester City, Rochdale and Bury, has managed four sides in the EFL.

After starting out coaching as a member of the staff at Rochdale he became Barnsley assistant manager under Keith Hill, taking charge after Hill was dismissed and leading them to Championship survival in 2013.

He was sacked the following season but was appointed by Bury just a week later, lasting almost three years in charge at the Shakers and leading them to promotion to League One in 2014-15.

Flitcroft’s new job came at Swindon Town, but he chose to leave the club before the end of his first season to take on the vacant seat at Mansfield.

However, he failed to achieve promotion out of League Two in 2018-19 with an expensively-assembled squad, and his contract was terminated after play-off semi-final defeat.

Flitcroft linked up with Hill again to be his assistant at Bolton in a miserable year for the team and the whole club, and the pair departed after their relegation to League Two.

Barrow are on the hunt for a new boss after parting ways with David Dunn, who had replaced Bolton-bound Ian Evatt in the summer.

Graham Alexander and Paul Hurst are also among the favourites to take charge at the newly-promoted side, who are 21st in the table.