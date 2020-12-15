Derby County’s hopes of a return for Fikayo Tomori look to have come to an end, with Leeds United now interested in a January loan deal.

The 22-year-old has made just one Premier League appearance for Chelsea all season.

Having got his first taste of first-team football with Derby County in the 2018/19 season, Tomori would return to Chelsea with ex-Rams boss Frank Lampard.

He made 47 Championship appearances as Derby reached the play-off final.

Last season he’d go on to make 15 premier League appearances but has this season fallen down the pecking order following a summer of spending at Stamford Bridge.

Having been loosely linked with a Derby County return next month, Leeds United now look set to beat the Rams to this one.

It was always an unlikely outcome – Derby slumped near the foot of the Championship table, it might only have been a likelihood if John Terry had taken the Derby job.

He like Lampard could’ve used his connections to bring Tomori back to Pride Park for the remainder of the season but for Rooney starting to emerge as the no.1 candidate for the job.

Football Insider have reported this morning that Marcelo Bielsa wants to bring Tomori to Leeds next month.

As for Derby, their resurgent form under Rooney continues – five unbeaten going into their home tie against Swansea City tomorrow, and with the chance to pull out of the bottom-three.