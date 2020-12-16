Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has a number of injuries to contend with ahead his side’s clash with Norwich City on Wednesday night.

The Royals have been mightily impressive throughout the season so far, and find themselves deservedly in the top six as the crucial Christmas period approaches.

However, injuries have hit the club hard over the last couple of weeks and it all began when forwards Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao were both ruled out until January after picking up injuries in the defeat to Birmingham City.

Meite picked up a knee problem after a heavy clash when looking to go through on goal, whilst Joao picked up a reoccurrence of his regular soft tissue hamstring injury. Both players will be a big loss for the rest of December with Reading playing a number of the teams around them near the top of the table.

The injury news got worse for the Royals on Saturday as Omar Richards picked up a muscle problem that will see the full-back miss the next two fixtures at the very minimum.

George Puscas, Andy Yiadom and Felipe Araruna remain sidelined, although the latter is back training on grass so shouldn’t be too far away from a return to the Reading squad.

There is one positive bit of injury news for the Royals and that’s the fact that key midfielder John Swift could return to the side in the next fortnight after stepping up his recovery after an early season set-back.

Swift has often been a key man for Reading over the past couple of years, and in this current campaign the Royals have won every match that the 25-year-old has played in.

It will be an tough game for Paunovic and his side against Norwich, and they’ll hope they can carry on from their victory over Queens Park Rangers on Saturday with another three points, this time at the Madejski Stadium.