Doncaster Rovers are set to hand a new contract to midfielder Liam Ravenhill, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

The youngster is being tipped for a bright future in the game and Darren Moore’s are eager to tie him down on a new deal.

Ravenhill, who is 17 years old, is catching the eye of Premier League clubs at the moment so there is no wonder why the League One side are keen to keep hold of him.

The teenager is the son of former Donny, Bradford City and Northampton Town man Ricky Ravenhill and he is looking to follow in the footsteps of his father.

He made his first-team debut in an FA Cup tie against FC United last month and has been training with their senior side this term.

Doncaster defender Andy Butler has said: “Liam has been excellent in training. He’s got a really good attitude. He plays similarly to his dad. He loves to rat about and get around the ball. Obviously, he’s got a bit more quality than his dad! He’s a good lad, he’s learning.

“We’ll sit down with him, the gaffer and we’ll see where he can improve and how we can help him and where he can pick up pockets of space differently.”

Getting Ravenhill on a new deal at the Keepmoat Stadium would be a shrewd move this winter.

Doncaster are decent form and have won their past two games against Northampton and Gillingham respectively. They are back in action tonight at home to Swindon Town and will be looking to make it three wins from three.

Will Ravenhill sign a new deal at Doncaster?