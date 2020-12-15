Football League-linked winger Danny Grant has spoken to QPR’s Conor Masterson about a potential move to England, as per report by the Irish Mirror.

The youngster is a Republic of Ireland Under-21 teammate of the R’s defender and is pondering over a move across the Irish Sea this winter.

Grant, who is 20 years old, is currently on the books of Bohemians and is a target for Yorkshire duo Hull City and Huddersfield Town, as covered by The72.

The upcoming January transfer window poses an opportunity for him to move over to England but he is making sure he chooses the right club.

Grant has said: “I speak to them (Ireland teammates) confidentially and I’ve spoken to Conor Masterson (QPR) about clubs and also my family and agent. I haven’t set myself a deadline but I’d like to have it sorted before Christmas so I know what I’m doing in the New Year.

“I don’t want to go to a club with five or six wingers and it could take me three years to get into the team. It’s also important that the club can make me a better player. Bohs have done that through Keith Long and Trevor Croly. They’ve been top drawer.”

Grants impressed for Bohemians in their recent 2020 campaign, scoring seven goals in 18 games in all competitions. His form was rewarded by his inclusion in the Irish Premier Division Team of the Season.

Huddersfield would be able to offer him the chance to play Championship football. However, he could be guaranteed more regular game time at Hull in League One.

The Tigers are also going for promotion so would be an exciting proposition for Grant. They are in action tonight against Blackpool.

Who would you join?