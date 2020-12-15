Huddersfield Town could look to shift some of the players nearing the end of their contracts in the January transfer window, according to Yorkshire Live’s Steven Chicken.

The Terriers have made good strides this season and are 14th in the Championship table having won seven of their 18 matches under head coach Carlos Corberan.

The upcoming winter window will be an opportunity for Corberan to continue the reshaping of the Huddersfield squad to his liking.

As well as potential incomings, with Danny Grant continuing to be linked to the club, that could also include some significant outgoings.

Chicken reports that 13 players are out of contract at the end of this season, including first-teamers Juninho Bacuna, Alex Pritchard, Adama Diakhaby and Frazier Campbell.

Hometown hero Campbell is likely to want to stay on at the club while Diakhaby may struggle for suitors after a disappointing couple of seasons.

Bacuna and Pritchard are two players who Huddersfield might be able to negotiate a deal for, however, with both having good potential but failing to nail down a starting spot this campaign under Corberan.

On those two or others being secured a move, which might have to be a loan deal, Chicken said “if the deal us right I think they would consider that”.

The good news for Huddersfield fans is that a sale of any of their key players is considered unlikely.

Josh Koroma has been a standout star this season but is now sidelined through injury, while Chicken reports that “we’ve not heard anything concrete” on any offers for the talented young duo of Harry Taffolo and Lewis O’Brien.