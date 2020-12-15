Manchester United have a decision to make on the future of Dylan Levitt at Charlton Athletic, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

The midfielder isn’t guaranteed regular first-team football at the Valley having only made three league appearances for the League One side.

Levitt, who is 20 years old, joined the Addicks on a season-long loan deal in September.

He did test positive for Covid-19 last month and is still looking to force his way back into Lee Bowyer’s side.

As per the Manchester Evening News’ report, it ‘may’ be the case that United consider bringing him back to Old Trafford this winter and send him somewhere where he would play every week.

The Wales international is highly-rated by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and they want him to be getting plenty of senior experience under his belt this season.

Levitt has risen up through the academy with the Premier League giants and has been a regular for their youth sides over the past few years. He was handed his first-team debut in a Europa League fixture against Astana in November 2019.

He is not the only United player out on loan in the Football League at the moment. James Garner is at Watford, Joel Pereira at Huddersfield Town, Matej Kovar at Swindon Town and Di’Shon Bernard at Salford City.

They have a decision to make on Levitt’s time at Charlton. The Addicks are aiming for promotion to the Championship and he could still play a key part during the second-half of this season.

