Reading manager Veljko Paunovic has a number of key decisions to make ahead of his side’s crunch tie with league leaders Norwich City on Wednesday night.

The Royals come into the game of the back of a weekend victory over Queens Park Rangers, where star youngster Michael Olise came off the bench to grab the winner with an exquisite left-footed effort.

This has now given the Serbian boss a dilemma of whether to include the 19-year-old from the start, or whether to stick with the majority of the side that started Saturday’s win.

One man who won’t be on the pitch for the Royals on Wednesday is left-back Omar Richards. The impressive full-back picked up an injury that will see him out until January, another blow for Reading who are already without Lucas Joao and Yakou Meite.

This could see Lewis Gibson come into the starting XI after he performed admirably when he came on in Saturday’s hard-fought victory.

Tomas Esteves, the Porto loanee, came in for his first start in four games on Saturday but could yet be forced to settle for a place on the bench with Paunovic potentially opting for the more defensive Tom Holmes at right-back considering his side’s opponents on Wednesday.

Up top, Paunovic has very few options at the current minute and it’s looking like Sam Baldock could yet keep his place in the team despite being unable to find the target on Saturday.

With that being said, here’s the team we expect Reading to line-up with when they take on Norwich on Wednesday night…

Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1): Rafael, Holmes, Morrison, Moore, Gibson, Rinomhota, Laurent, Aluko, Semedo, Ejaria, Baldock