Tony Cottee has urged West Ham United to complete the January signing of Josh King from Bournemouth.

Cottee is the second pundit and former Hammer to do so after Trevor Sinclair insisted the club should pursue King earlier in the month.

The 28-year-old looks to be heading for a January exit after missing out on several Premier League moves last summer – West Ham being one of them.

Having been underused by Jason Tindall at Bournemouth this season as well, King’s January exit looks all the more likely.

Cottee told TalkSport how West Ham ‘need more goals’, and that King could be the ideal man to give them just that:

“The main thing they’re missing is someone that’s going to get 20 goals a season, hopefully, there’ll be a little bit of money in January for what they need in the window.

“Josh King is one name who has scored regular Premier League goals.”

West Ham had a bid of around £13million rejected for King last summer.

Tindall and Bournemouth might be regretting their earlier decision to not sell King at first offer, given how he’s fared for them this season.

He’s not featured since November now having made just five Championship appearances all season, all without scoring.

King though is a proven Premier League goalscorer – he netted 16 league goals in the 2016/17 season to assert himself as one of the division’s most prolific.

Formerly of Manchester United, the Norway striker looks to have little of a future at Bournemouth, who’d do well to cash in on him next month.