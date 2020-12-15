Ex-Football League man Chris McCann has joined Shamrock Rovers, as announced by their official club website.

The experienced midfielder has linked up with the League of Ireland Premier Division side ahead of their 2021 season.

McCann, who is 33 years old, has been a free agent since parting company with Oldham Athletic at the end of the last campaign and has found a new home now.

Shrewd deal…

He has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date and joins Shamrock as part of a double signing along with defender Sean Hoare from Dundalk.

‘Improves us’…

Their manager Stephen Bradley has said: “You just have to look at Chris‘ pedigree, where he’s played and the level he’s played at. He just recently won the MLS so he’s played at a really high level.

“He’s a player that we feel improves us. He has a lot of really good attributes, and he’s one that once he became available, we were really keen to get done. He’s a player that improves us as a team and as a squad and makes us better.”

Career to date…

McCann started out in Ireland with Home Farm but moved to England as a youngster to join Burnley in 2004. He went on to play 268 games for the Lancashire side in all competitions, chipping in with 31 goals along the way.

He helped the Clarets gain promotion to the Premier League in 2009 and stayed at Turf Moor until Wigan Athletic came calling in June 2013.

McCann spent three years at the DW Stadium, one of which was in League One before he moved over the pond to sign for Atlanta United in 2016.

Despite briefly returning to England for a loan spell at Coventry City, McCann stayed in America for three years and ended his time there with a six month spell in Washington with DC United alongside Wayne Rooney.

He spent last term at Oldham but is now looking forward to his new chapter at Shamrock.

Good signing for Shamrock?