Bristol City boss ‘refuses’ to rule out return for Championship midfielder next month

Bristol City boss Dean Holden has hinted that he could return for midfielder Kasey Palmer in January, who’s currently on-loan at Swansea City.

The 24-year-old joined Steve Cooper’s side on a season-long loan deal earlier in the season.

Game time had been sporadic for the midfielder last season, who managed 25 Championship appearances for the Robins, scoring once.

This time round under Cooper, Palmer has made 10 Championship appearances and has the one goal to his name.

Holden though is understood to be concerned about his squad size and the mounting injury list he has, and was questioned by Bristol Post about the possibility of recalling Palmer.

He said:

“Those conversations are ongoing, looking into January and who we can recall. We have a few players out on loan, and of course we are open to everything at the moment.”

Holden then could yet make a return for Palmer in January.

The former Chelsea youngster joined Bristol City midway through the 2018/19 season and would become an instant favourite amongst fans.

He netted twice in 15 Championship appearances in his first half-season at the club but under Lee Johnson last season, Palmer’s progression seemed to have halted slightly.

Cooper though saw the potential and the opportunity to bring Palmer to South Wales, which has since proved a beneficial one.

Bristol City host Millwall in the Championship tonight, as they look to go level on points with 3rd-place Swansea City – Cooper’s side travel to Derby County tomorrow.

