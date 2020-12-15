Former Blackburn Rovers and Coventry City goalkeeper Tim Flowers has been appointed as the new manager of National League side Barnet.

It comes after Peter Beadle’s sacking yesterday.

Flowers, now 53-years-old, is best remembered for his spells at both Blackburn and Southampton.

He made 192 league appearances Southampton before going on to make 177 for Rovers, picking up a Premier League title with the latter as well.

Having stepped into management n recent years, Flowers has had spells with Solihull Moors and Macclesfield Town.

Both were short-lived though and since, Flowers has been appointed manager of National League strugglers Barnet.

Flowers is a well-liked name in football.

He’s best remembered for donning some questionable goalkeeping jerseys throughout the 1990s and of course, his and Blackburn’s memorable Premier League title winning 1994/95 season.

Alongside the likes of Alan Shearer and Tim Sherwood, Blackburn pulled off one of football’s greatest achievements to date.

After leaving Ewood Park, Flowers would go to Leicester City.

From there, his career took a slow downturn which included a spell on loan at Coventry City in 2002.

Coventry are adapting well to life in the Championship – although they’ve not had the results they’d have been hoping for, Mark Robins side are holding their own.

They sit in 18th-place of the Championship table having amassed a seven game unbeaten run, with Blackburn four points ahead in 12th.

Both sides are in action in midweek, with Blackburn hosting Rotherham United and Coventry welcoming Huddersfield Town.