Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot is impressing on loan at Blackburn Rovers this season.

The 17-year-old has netted three goals in 13 Championship appearances this season.

A product of the Fulham youth academy, Elliot joined Liverpool ahead of last season and already has a Champions League winners’ medal to his name.

Going into this new season, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was keen for Elliot to seek Championship loan experience, and he ended up at nearby Ewood Park.

But with Liverpool’s injury list mounting – Diogo Jota the latest name added – Elliot’s time at Blackburn has been called into question.

A report from Lancashire Live this morning suggests that Klopp could exercise the option to bring Elliot back from Blackburn prematurely, given the recent injury to Jota.

It’s a reality that is happening more often – last January, Chelsea recalled Conor Gallagher from Charlton Athletic, before sending him back out to Swansea City.

Liverpool may well have plans for Elliot at Anfield though.

Despite his tender age, Elliot is showing no signs of weakness and has this season at Blackburn proved a prolific name in the Championship.

Rover fans would obviously be gutted to see him leave.

He’s a truly watchable player and a keen part of this free-scoring Rovers side that currently sits in 12th-place of the Championship table.

The visit of Rotherham United is up next for Rovers tomorrow night – a win could see them climb as high as 9th.