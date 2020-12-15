Chelsea and Swansea City defender Marc Guehi is being tipped to break into Frank Lampard’s first-team.

Reports this morning though hint that Guehi could be heading back to Stamford Bridge as early as next month.

The Express claims that three Chelsea players could be departing next month and that it might ‘benefit’ Guehi, who’s currently on a season-long loan in Wales.

It comes after the Englishman had joined Swansea midway through the last season.

Steve Cooper made him a January signing and was quick to bring him back to Wales last summer, with a season-long loan deal agreed.

He’s so far featured 15 times in the Championship for Swansea and has been a spearhead in the division’s best defence so far – Swansea have conceded just 10 goals in 18 Championship outings.

But Cooper could be dealt a huge blow next month.

Guehi is a player held in high-regards by Chelsea and Lampard, and given his recent form for the Swans and Chelsea’s lack of defensive options, a return for Guehi seems likely.

Swansea City sit in 3rd-place of the Championship table, with Chelsea in 5th-place of the Premier League table.

It’s been strong starts to the seasons for both clubs – Swansea City eyeing promotion under Cooper and Chelsea rebuilding under Lampard.

Chelsea have a lot of exciting youngsters coming through, who are now getting their first-team chance with Lampard at the helm.

Guehi could be the next man to make the step-up for Chelsea, and it could be as soon as next month.