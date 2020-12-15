Former Sheffield Wednesday man Kieran Lee is nearing a move to Bolton Wanderers.

The 32-year-old left Hillsborough last summer.

Formerly of Manchester United, Lee would spent the next eight seasons at Hillsborough.

But he ran into injury troubles in his later career and after making just two league appearances in the 2018/19 season, he’d go on to make 28 under Garry Monk last time round.

But it wasn’t enough for him to be handed a new deal at Hillsborough and after his summer departure, he’s this week been training with League Two outfit Bolton.

The club were yesterday tipped to have a ‘mystery midfielder’ on trial at the club and there was plenty of speculation about who it might be.

Lee was rumoured, and the news has since been confirmed that Lee is training with Ian Evatt’s side.

Fans were sad to see Lee go last summer.

His time had run out at the club but after making well over 150 league appearances for the Owls, fans had gathered a lot of time for him.

Lee proved a consistency in an otherwise inconsistent club.

Having been blighted by injuries, and approaching his 33rd birthday, Wednesday were right to let him depart in the summer.

There’s still a few more years left in Lee though and it seems he could be handed a new opportunity at Bolton – the League Two strugglers sit in 16th.