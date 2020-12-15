Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to send William Saliba out on loan next month, with both Norwich City and Watford having been linked.

The 19-year-old has endured a tough season at the Emirates.

His £27million move from St Etienne hasn’t yet panned out and after spending last season back in France with Etienne, he’s since return to London.

But Arteta would omit him from his Premier League squad and now question marks are arising over his future.

Having been linked with both Norwich and Watford, and Brentford too, a January loan move has long been on the cards.

Arteta though after some back and forth over Saliba’s future, has now decided that Saliba will go out on loan next month.

Be that in England or in France, Saliba looks good to go next month.

Arsenal are keen to retain Saliba as they still regard him as a player for the future, but now both Norwich and Watford can consider January loans as they vie for Championship promotion.

Norwich were linked with Saliba over the summer.

Daniel Farke wanted defensive reassurance but has since guided his side to a fine start to the Championship season, sitting in top-spot going into these midweek fixtures.

Watford meanwhile under new boss Vladimir Ivic has his side in fourth – four points behind leaders Norwich.

Both sides could do with a defensive addition or two to see them over the line this season, so expect Saliba to come back into question next month.