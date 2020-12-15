Reports linking QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel with a January move to Celtic are ‘intensifying’ ahead of next month’s transfer window.

The January transfer window opens up on January 4th.

It’s the mid-season pit stop that can make or break a team’s fortunes and for QPR this season, their fortunes have been pretty dire.

Sitting in 19th-place of the Championship table, Mark Warburton looks as though he’s about to lose his main asset in Osayi-Samuel next month.

The 22-year-old is about to enter the final six months of his contract and having long been tipped with a move out of West London – to either the Premier League or Scotland – it finally looks as though he’ll be departing.

Celtic seem to be in pole position.

Neil Lennon’s side are long-term admirers of the QPR man and in the build-up to Christmas, there’s been several reports linking Osayi-Samuel with the club.

One deemed the winger to be Celtic’s ‘no.1 priority’ next month and so it seems likely that Lennon will table a ‘cut-price’ bid next month.

QPR have been unable to agree new terms with Osayi-Samuel.

Warburton has been stern with the winger but now with January around the corner, it seems as though the QPR boss has failed in his mission to agree new terms with Osayi-Samuel.

The club then will be best off selling next month.

A new contract seems highly unlikely by this point and to avoid losing him for free in the summer, QPR should listen to incoming offers – given his contract situation though, expect Celtic to ‘lowball’ QPR.