Derby County are being increasingly likened to a January loan move to Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis.

The 22-year-old forward was linked with loan moves to either Derby County or Preston North End last summer.

None would materialise though and Davis remained at Villa Park for this first-half of the season, where he’s gone on to make just the one Premier League appearance since.

With January just around the corner, Derby County’s interim boss Wayne Rooney has told the press ‘exactly’ what he needs next month.

“We need more goals,” he told The Derby Telegraph. “I have said that to the players.

“We need to start rewarding the resilience we are showing in keeping clean sheets which will turn into three points.

“With January coming up, it is an obvious position we need to look at and try and get someone in. As for the lads who are in now, it is a challenge for them to try and score goals and start winning us football games.”

Davis though remains a target of Derby County’s.

He’s a player who the club hold in high-regards as speaking on his talents, Aston Villa captain and England star Jack Grealish has said how Davis is ‘one of the best hold-up’ players.

“He’s so, so strong,” said Grealish. “He’s one of the best hold-up players I’ve actually played with and that includes the likes of [Christian] Benteke. He is unbelievable.

“The only thing that he needs to add to his game is his end product, and he knows that he needs to improve on that. But I can’t give him enough credit for how good he is just in the game, holding the ball up, his dribbling for a big fella.”

Derby County almost moved out of the bottom-three with their goalless draw with Stoke City last time out.

It marked a fifth game unbeaten for Rooney’s Rams and tomorrow they host Championship high-flyers Swansea City – a win for Derby could boost them as high as 20th-place.