Nottingham Forest host Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night as they look to push away further from their relegation rivals when they face off.

The Reds are currently operating outside the relegation zone on goal difference while the Owls sit bottom of the Championship, four points behind Forest.

A win for Forest could lift them up one place if results go their way but more importantly will put them three points clear of the relegation zone.

In the previous meeting between these two sides, they played out a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough. Joe Lolley opened the scoring for Forest before on-loan forward Connor Wickham netted a 90th-minute equaliser to share the spoils.

Team news

The East Midlands side will welcome Ryan Yates back after a one-game suspension, Scott McKenna may return soon but this game could be too soon for the centre-back.

Last season’s top goalscorer Lewis Grabban is nearing a return but Lyle Taylor is expected to lead the line against Wednesday. The former Charlton man has four goals to his name this season and will be looking to add to his tally against the league strugglers.

Tobias Figueiredo will miss the game through suspension as he picked up his 5th yellow card of the season in the recent defeat against Brentford so Michael Dawson could be called upon to take his place.

Defender Tyler Blackett has made a return to training recently but he is a doubt to return for this clash.

Nottingham Forest predicted XI

Samba; Christie, Worrall, Dawson, Ribiero, Yates, Cafu, Lolley, Arter, Ameobi, Taylor