Preston North End boss Alex Neil may be tempted to ring the changes for his side’s trip to Barnsley tonight.

His side were hugely disappointing in a 3-0 defeat at Luton Town at the weekend, with James Collins’ hat-trick sending them home with a tail between their legs.

That it came just three days after they did the same thing themselves to a high-flying Middlesbrough sums up the inconsistency of the Lilywhites this season.

It is a riddle that Neil will be looking for ways to solve, and he will undoubtedly weigh up changes to his starting line-up for their journey to South Yorkshire.

He might be forced into one change, with Brad Potts picking up a calf problem in that Luton defeat which has made him a doubt for this match.

The winger or attacking midfielder will be assessed ahead of the game, and if absent it would pave the way for Daniel Johnson to return to the starting line-up.

Emil Riis and Sean Maguire will both fancy getting themselves a start up front ahead of Jayden Stockley, who has been preferred in the past two matches despite scoring only once this season.

Preston’s biggest issues have been at the other end of the pitch, however, conceding a league-high tally of 28 goals in their 18 matches. As a result, Jordan Storey, Josh Earl and Joe Rafferty will all be making their claims for a recall.

Ben Pearson (ankle ligaments), Louis Moult (knee), Patrick Bauer (Achilles tendon) and Billy Bodin (knee) are all out, with the latter two not expected to feature again this season.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Rudd; Fisher, Storey, Davies, Hughes; Browne, Ledson; Barkhuizen, Johnson, Sinclair; Riis.