Preston North End have an injury doubt in midfield ahead of their trip to Barnsley tonight.

Brad Potts will need a late check before the match in South Yorkshire, after suffering a calf problem in their 3-0 defeat at Luton Town at the weekend.

The winger or attacking midfielder has played in every Championship match this season for the Deepdale club, scoring three goals.

READ: Preston North End boss reveals transfer window priority

The Lilywhites have struggled badly on the injury front in recent weeks, and another absence is not what manager Alex Neil needs ahead of a tough away trip.

Preston are already without at least four other players, with Ben Pearson (ankle ligaments) and Louis Moult (knee) ruled out until the new year.

They also have Patrick Bauer (Achilles tendon) and Billy Bodin (knee) on the sidelines, neither of whom are expected to be able to feature again this season.

Neil has only just got a host of other first-team players back, with Josh Earl, Paul Gallagher and Andrew Hughes all returning to the squad over the past week.

Preston will be desperate to stop a defensive rot which has seen them concede 28 goals in the first 18 matches of the season, more than any other side in the second tier.

They must also put an end to the inconsistency that has placed them in the wrong half of the table.

No better has that been summed than in the past week, when they followed up a spectacular three-goal victory over high-flying Middlesbrough last Wednesday with a defeat of equal measure at Luton three days earlier.