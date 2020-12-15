Tony Pulis’ wait for a win as Sheffield Wednesday manager stretches to an eighth match, with a trip to Nottingham Forest providing the latest opportunity for him to break his duck at last.

Since taking charge, Wednesday have taken just three points from seven matches, scoring a miserable sum of four goals.

They have now lost their last three, with failures on the road at Norwich City and Huddersfield Town followed last weekend by a painful South Yorkshire derby defeat to Barnsley.

That was a terrible day not only for the result but for the ruptured Achilles tendon suffered by Dominic Iorfa, which will rule the defender out for the rest of the season.

He will be one player sorely missed at Forest and beyond, but Pulis will surely need to contemplate more changes to break their horror run.

Chey Dunkley made a long-awaited return from a double leg break to debut for the club at least against Barnsley, although two full matches in three days might be a push for him at this stage and Julian Borner could come back in if the German centre-back has recovered from a facial injury.

Pulis will be particularly tempted to ring changes in midfield. Iorfa started there last time out which leaves one place spare, while Callum Paterson’s spot is under pressure.

A Massimo Luongo return from a knee issue would solve part of the puzzle, with Joey Pelupessy also available to move in, while Liam Shaw will be back from a three-match ban.

There might also be a change in goal if Keiren Westwood is fit enough to return from a groin injury, having been in training over the past week.

Predicted line-up (4-5-1): Westwood; Odubajo, Lees, Borner, van Aken; Harris, Shaw, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach; Windass.