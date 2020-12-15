Sheffield Wednesday were dealt a devastating blow at the weekend with the news that Dominic Iorfa would miss the rest of the season with a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The defender suffered the injury during the second half of their defeat at home to Barnsley, completing a truly miserable afternoon for the Owls.

The verdict from manager Tony Pulis was that it would be at least a six-month absence, leaving the team without a key defender for the rest of the campaign.

But first and foremost, it was desperately bad news for Iorfa himself, having struggled with various injuries already this season before this terrible blow.

The only glimmer of light for Wednesday is that Chey Dunkley made a long-awaited and surprise debut for the club against Barnsley, 10 months after suffering a double leg break while playing for previous club Wigan Athletic.

He can at least fill the sizeable gap left by Iorfa, while fellow centre-back Julian Borner is also expected to return for the trip to Nottingham Forest tonight following a facial injury last week against Huddersfield Town.

The fitness of further two players is in question. Goalkeeper Kerien Westwood is back in training after a groin injury, and is likely to be pushing for a return this week, while midfielder Massimo Luongo was left out of the team at the weekend with a knee issue.

On-loan duo Aden Flint (hamstring) and Jack Marriott (calf) are their other two absences, with both back at their parent clubs – Bristol City and Derby County respectively – to receive treatment.