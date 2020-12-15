Barnsley can move into the top half of the Championship if they secure a third consecutive victory tonight by beating Preston North End.

The Reds have been in fine form since the appointment of Valerien Ismael as head coach, winning seven of their 11 matches under the Frenchman.

That includes the past two, successes over Wycombe Wanderers and most recently local rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough at the weekend.

One of the key figures in those games has been Finnish defender Aapo Halme, who has been preferred over Michael Helik in the middle of the back three in those two matches and impressed.

However, injury has struck at the worst possible time for the 22-year-old, who will miss the next four weeks with a fractured toe.

As a result, Pole Helik can be expected to slot back into the defence, with the Reds short on further options to cover at the back with the absences of Jordan Williams (hamstring) and Ben Williams (ACL).

The only other absence is attacking midfielder Mike Bahre (abductor), meaning that apart from Halme, Ismael has the same squad to work with.

It has generally been a settled starting line-up under his watch, with the two main spots for rotation being in central midfield and on one of the wings.

In midfield, Herbie Kane will be pushing for a recall ahead of Matty James, who has played the last two, while Dominik Frieser will hope that his winning goal against Sheffield Wednesday is enough to retain his place ahead of Luke Thomas and Victor Adeboyejo.

Predicted line-up (3-4-3): Walton; Sollbauer, Helik, Andersen; Brittain, James, Mowatt, Styles; Chaplin, Woodrow, Frieser.