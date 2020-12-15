Barnsley have been hit by a big injury blow ahead of their home clash against Preston North End tonight.

The in-form Reds are loving life under head coach Valerien Ismael, having won seven of their 11 matches under the Frenchman.

Most recently, they ended their long-running curse against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday, with a 2-1 win at Hillsborough last weekend.

Barnsley will look to make it three wins on the bounce when the Lilywhites visit Oakwell, but they will have to do so with defender Aapo Halme, who has been ruled out for four weeks with a fractured toe.

The Finn has played nine times this season and earned himself a starting spot in the last two matches ahead of Michal Helik, but injury has struck at an unfortunate time for the former Leeds United player.

Helik will step back into the side in his absence but the Tykes are otherwise short at the back, with Jordan Williams and Ben Williams both absent as well.

The former has been sidelined for much of the season with a recurring hamstring issue, but could return to training later this week.

The latter remains out long-term with an ACL injury, while attacking midfielder Mike Bahre is also out for an extended period of time with an abductor injury.

There were no other injury concerns reported by Ismael, whose side could move into the top half of the Championship table with a positive result against an inconsistent Preston side who are currently two places and two points worse off.