Bryce Hosannah was, and is, very well-thought-of at Leeds United. He has been since he was brought to the club and blooded in the Whites Under-23s outfit.

He’s seen as the sort of player who could make a step up to the first-team through his pedigree from Crystal Palace and his development at Leeds.

That development has seen him loaned out to the Whites neighbours Bradford City. It is a loan that has come to a temporary halt, according to reporter Simon Parker:

No Bryce Hosannah tomorrow. Going for a scan this afternoon… #bcafc — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) December 14, 2020

Sing Hosannah – Leeds United youngster

Hosannah joined the Whites as part of their initial sweeps to restock the age groups left to lie fallow under former owner Massimo Cellino. He arrived at the club in 2017 and slotted straight into the Under-23s.

He was an integral part of the Under-23s side, managed by current Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan, that won the Professional Development League (North) and then the one-off championship game against Birmingham City’s youngsters to snatch the overall title.

Such is hope in the young defender that Leeds tied him down to an extended deal running until the summer of 2022. Part of his development has been his time at Valley Parade and it is development that is noted by Leeds United’s management themselves.

Development stalled – injury at fault

Hosannah has featured in 8 League Two games for the Bantams, who parted ways with manager Stuart McCall at the weekend. He has featured in a range of right-sided positions for City: right-back, right-midfield and right-wing.

However, this injury, what with it requiring a scan, will mean that his development has stalled and is on hold…for the time being at least.

