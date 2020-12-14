Andre Green remains a free agent following his summer release by Aston Villa – both QPR and Sheffield Wednesday were linked with him last summer.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship, spending the first-half at Preston North End and the second at Charlton Athletic.

Having graduated though the Villa youth academy, Green would go on to make 43 league appearances for the Villans – he made 21 of those in the 2018/19 Championship campaign.

Since, Green has been subjected to Football League loan spells and Villa have subsequently released him, following a big summer of spending by Dean Smith.

Soon after, both QPR and Sheffield Wednesday were linked with the winger.

Neither side would move for Green though and since, he’s remained without an employer. But The Athletic reported earlier in the season that Green was readying himself for a potential January move.

Both QPR and Wednesday though could do with some more firepower this season.

Mark Warburton’s side have lost their scoring touch from last season – defeat at home to Reading last weekend marked a fourth defeat in five, leaving them 19th in the table.

Wednesday meanwhile have been in the headlines all season.

First for their points deduction, and then for their managerial change – Garry Monk was replaced by Tony Pulis, who’s since struggled.

He remains without a win in seven games in charge of the Owls and sees his side at the foot of the Championship table.

Either side could do with the energy of Green in January – he remains an exciting player with plenty of potential, so expect someone to snap him up.